WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $793,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,230,000 after purchasing an additional 171,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,578. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.47. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.80 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

