WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $595.43. 661,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,285. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $578.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.14. The company has a market cap of $565.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 535,538 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,299,452. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

