WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.08%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.