WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 94,484 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.