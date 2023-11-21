WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.