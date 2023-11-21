WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 1,913 Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. WFA of San Diego LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAEF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 48,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Ariel ESG ETF alerts:

Schwab Ariel ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SAEF opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab Ariel ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03.

About Schwab Ariel ESG ETF

The Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a portfolio of small- and mid-cap US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. SAEF was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Ariel ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Ariel ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.