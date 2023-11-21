WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

