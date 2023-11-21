WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

