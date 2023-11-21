WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,578,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,028,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 67,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

