WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 1,365 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,698,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,587,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,291,000 after acquiring an additional 190,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,738,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,110,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,999,000 after acquiring an additional 348,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VMBS opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.