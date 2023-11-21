WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 685 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

