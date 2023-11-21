WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $56,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS ITA opened at $117.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

