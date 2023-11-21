WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after buying an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 44.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

Shares of BIIB opened at $230.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.07.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

