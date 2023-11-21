WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0426 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 34.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $32.55 million and $51,411.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00187531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

