William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,744,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254,232 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.79% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $121,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.11. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SHLS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

