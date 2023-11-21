William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $54.12 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Integer worth $54,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at about $13,536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

