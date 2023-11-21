William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,958 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $61,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sylvamo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,879,000 after buying an additional 235,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after buying an additional 242,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at $69,597,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,299,000 after buying an additional 1,084,093 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sylvamo by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 213,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.8 %

Sylvamo stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.05. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.35 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

