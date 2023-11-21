William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 181,436 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 181,436 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $86,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $179.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.54. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

