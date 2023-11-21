William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 197,571 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,571 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $73,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $206.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.90. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

