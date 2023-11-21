Wit LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.1% of Wit LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wit LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $198,494,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. 1,099,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,265,683. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

