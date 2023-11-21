Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Buys 32,409 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,093,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 225,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,712,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,966,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 982,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,920,000. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTRPA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 34,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,876. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a positive return on equity of 40.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

