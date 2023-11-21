Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,000 Shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.78. Avalon Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avalon in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

