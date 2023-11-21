Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.54. The stock had a trading volume of 86,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

