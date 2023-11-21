Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 1.4% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.68. 104,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

