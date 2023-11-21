Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises about 1.7% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 336,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,493. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,997 shares of company stock worth $3,456,514. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

