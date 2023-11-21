Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.25. 1,265,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,223,762. The company has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

