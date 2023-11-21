Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Price Performance
NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -106.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tripadvisor Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
