Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AE traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. 3,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.85. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSE:AE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $760.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.06 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

