Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,083 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. 5,903,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,783,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.