Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,052,000 after buying an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,961,000 after purchasing an additional 148,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GS traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.84. 128,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,732. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.