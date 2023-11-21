Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670,154 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $128,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.56.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

