Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Lowered by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,121 shares during the period. Yum China makes up approximately 1.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $21,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. 736,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,634. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

