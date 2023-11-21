Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. Zepp Health updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Zepp Health Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Zepp Health stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $79.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zepp Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zepp Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.