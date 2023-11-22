24,355 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,355 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $270.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $274.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.72.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

