257,428 Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Acquired by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 257,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,886,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 163,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,916. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

