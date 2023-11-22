29,560 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $42,467,123. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $264.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.11 and a 200-day moving average of $235.17. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

