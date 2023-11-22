5,100 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after acquiring an additional 968,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,946 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.86. 147,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $171.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day moving average of $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

