89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.67. 522,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,584,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Get 89bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on 89bio

89bio Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 89bio by 33.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.