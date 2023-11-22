A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30,800.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMKBY shares. DNB Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Danske downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 16.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

