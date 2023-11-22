AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,714 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 346.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.89. 985,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

