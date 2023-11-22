ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $38,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

