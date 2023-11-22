Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 917,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,940,000 after purchasing an additional 117,860 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $7,342,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 38,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $333.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,490. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $335.53. The stock has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

