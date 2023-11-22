Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 18,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 197.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.08, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

