Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $21.50

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AFRM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Compass Point downgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Get Affirm alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AFRM

Affirm Stock Up 3.8 %

AFRM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. 5,436,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,242,012. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 372.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 111,775 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 366.7% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $3,913,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.