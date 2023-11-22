Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $124.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,857,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 54,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

