Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

