Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.53. 318,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,742. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,114,000 after buying an additional 386,125 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.