Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

A stock opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.59.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

