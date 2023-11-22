Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:A traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $124.57. The stock had a trading volume of 978,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,084. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

