Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

A stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.78. 1,101,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.59. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on A shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,310,000 after acquiring an additional 122,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,114,000 after acquiring an additional 386,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $393,291,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

